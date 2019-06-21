OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Short Interest Update

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,018,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 934,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OSIS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.01. 161,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $114.42.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.15 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,050,040.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $3,549,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540,738 shares in the company, valued at $55,636,532.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,500 shares of company stock worth $9,687,505 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 729.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 55.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

