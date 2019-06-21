Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.50

Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and traded as low as $26.71. Osram Licht shares last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 1,886,132 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.33 ($41.09).

About Osram Licht (FRA:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

