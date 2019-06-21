OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OVCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Nomura raised shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $16.85 on Monday. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

