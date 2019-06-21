Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 629,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,049. The company has a market cap of $302.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

