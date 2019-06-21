PayCoin (XPY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $162,157.00

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One PayCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. PayCoin has a market cap of $162,157.00 and $24.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayCoin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000329 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

