PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,157,100 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 17,403,100 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

PDLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

NASDAQ:PDLI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. 2,113,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.60. PDL BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDL BioPharma will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. acquired 6,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,001.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,333,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 89,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the first quarter worth $53,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 352,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

