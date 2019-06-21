Peel Hunt Trims Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Target Price to GBX 240

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 260.86 ($3.41).

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.85) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 208.80 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 302.40 ($3.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 8,650 shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £20,846.50 ($27,239.64).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

