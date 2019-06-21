Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNN. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pennon Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 780 ($10.19) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 813 ($10.62).

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 768.16 ($10.04) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 681 ($8.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.22 ($0.37) per share. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.84. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.81%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

