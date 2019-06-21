Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in May

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,823,800 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 2,994,500 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.7% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.7% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 106,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,864 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 141.3% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 55,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $9,460,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. 879,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,160. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.