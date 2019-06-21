Power Ledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001168 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, DigiFinex, Gate.io and Kucoin. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $48.32 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00380853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.02204680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00138759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,712,077 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BX Thailand, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Bithumb, Cryptopia, TDAX, Gate.io, ABCC, IDEX, DigiFinex, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Binance, Upbit, Huobi and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.