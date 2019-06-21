ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.51

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and traded as high as $26.53. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 124,085 shares trading hands.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

