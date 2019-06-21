QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.68 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $48.68 million and $1.02 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001370 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, EXX, Ethfinex and GOPAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00382048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.02195572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00138608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, EXX, Hotbit, Liquid, GOPAX, LATOKEN and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

