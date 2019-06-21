Qbao Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Qbao has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $88,540.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

