QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

QCR stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. QCR has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in QCR by 68,350.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in QCR by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seacliff Capital LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

