Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $29,105.00 and $97,453.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 154% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00373791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.42 or 0.02276231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00141377 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.