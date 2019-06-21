Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,251,700 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 4,966,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,783,389.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,773,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $330,580.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,424.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,743,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13,200.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,319,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,212 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $87.30. 1,462,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $87.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.