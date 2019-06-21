Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,384,300 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 1,483,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Jennifer C. Dolan acquired 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,783.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,701.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $97,526.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 18,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

RFP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 820,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.26%. Resolute Forest Products’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

