Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)’s stock price was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.63 and last traded at $39.80. Approximately 35,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,599,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 9,914,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,464,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Baxter Moser sold 9,927,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,696,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,195,238 shares of company stock worth $381,514,284 over the last three months.

About Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

