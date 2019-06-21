Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $100.67

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and traded as low as $105.95. Rheinmetall shares last traded at $106.45, with a volume of 84,330 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHM shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.50 ($126.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

