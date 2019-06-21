RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHIM. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,450 ($71.21) to GBX 5,620 ($73.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RHI Magnesita has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,956.67 ($77.83).

Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 4,540 ($59.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.81. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,165 ($67.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a €1.50 ($1.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.75. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

