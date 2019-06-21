RPICoin (RPI) Achieves Market Cap of $94,057.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $94,057.00 and $52.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 683,975,376 coins and its circulating supply is 546,049,140 coins. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

