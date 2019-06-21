RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.94 ($28.99).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €22.83 ($26.55) on Monday. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.