Safe Haven Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $93,253.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $93,253.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.55 or 0.02167519 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000315 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009958 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

