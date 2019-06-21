Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 15,000 Shares

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $436,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $427,650.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 11,185 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $329,957.50.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 36,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $1,047,600.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $419,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 9,205 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.22 per share, with a total value of $268,970.10.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $283,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 9,525 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $267,462.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,490 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $149,492.70.

On Thursday, May 9th, Istar Inc. purchased 8,286 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $219,744.72.

On Monday, May 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 10,845 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $275,679.90.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $514.85 million, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

