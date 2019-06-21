Scanet World Coin (SWC) Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million

Scanet World Coin (CURRENCY:SWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Scanet World Coin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $381,117.00 worth of Scanet World Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scanet World Coin has traded up 37.3% against the dollar. One Scanet World Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scanet World Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $744.38 or 0.07344571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000270 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009713 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Scanet World Coin Profile

SWC is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2018. Scanet World Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,486,783 tokens. Scanet World Coin’s official message board is t.me/scanetchain_news. The official website for Scanet World Coin is www.scanetchain.io. Scanet World Coin’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC.

Scanet World Coin Token Trading

Scanet World Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanet World Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scanet World Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scanet World Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scanet World Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scanet World Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.