Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHIP. ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Seanergy Maritime to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.19. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 87.57% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

