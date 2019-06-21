Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.06

Shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $7.99. Secoo shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 530 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.98.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Secoo had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Secoo Holding Ltd – will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 425,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

