Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.41

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and traded as low as $11.35. Select Bancorp shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $220.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Select Bancorp by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 521.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

