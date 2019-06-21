Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SXT opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.02. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.56%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $25,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FrontFour Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.