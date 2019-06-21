Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

MCRB opened at $2.67 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.20.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 301.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,583.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan bought 8,888,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $34,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,287,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,234 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 24,968.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 818,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 815,234 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

