Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Down 9.3% in May

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 610,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $5,541,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,476,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

SHEN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,683. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.45. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

