Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $76.18

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and traded as low as $80.23. Shiseido shares last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 1,542 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSDOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiseido from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Shiseido alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Shiseido Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.