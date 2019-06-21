Short Interest in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Rises By 19.5%

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,919,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 5,792,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,035,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,563,000 after buying an additional 99,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,468,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 2,601,345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 81.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE BSMX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,740. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s previous special dividend of $0.18. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

