Short Interest in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Grows By 7.4%

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,451,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 4,145,800 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Briggs & Stratton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of BGG stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Briggs & Stratton has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $413.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. Briggs & Stratton had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 79,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,465,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 793,235 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

