Short Interest in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Increases By 7.8%

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,117,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 1,036,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 324,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,618. The company has a market capitalization of $352.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.63. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 25,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $157,181.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $92,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,953.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $132,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Calix by 966.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Calix by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

