Short Interest in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Grows By 11.5%

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,600 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 776,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 387,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,618,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,244,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,048,000 after buying an additional 468,140 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,229,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,623,000 after buying an additional 327,768 shares in the last quarter. Precision Path Capital LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. Precision Path Capital LP now owns 235,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,622,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 508.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 219,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,894,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.23. The stock had a trading volume of 417,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.