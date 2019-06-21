Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Increases By 5.9%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,677,500 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 3,474,200 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 383,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Heartland Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $17.61. 261,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.79. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Heartland Express by 51.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

