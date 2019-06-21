Short Interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expands By 6.7%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,900 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 617,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,656. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $34.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 35.92%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

