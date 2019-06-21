Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Grows By 17.5%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,258,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 20,648,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 413,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $441,737.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 458,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,158 shares of company stock worth $978,909 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Argus began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

