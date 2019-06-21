Short Interest in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Rises By 17.0%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,737,400 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 28,836,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 41.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MNK stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 77,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.27 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 118.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $161,091.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $83,234. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1,480.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 520,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487,394 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1,129.1% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 724.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNK shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

