Short Interest in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Grows By 7.1%

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,618,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 7,114,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

MAR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.07. 1,351,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,573. Marriott International has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $7,911,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,174,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 44,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $5,580,047.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,782,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,056 shares of company stock valued at $20,290,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,201,000 after purchasing an additional 448,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $310,004,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,538,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,223,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.