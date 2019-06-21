Short Interest in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Grows By 15.8%

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,865,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 6,791,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 6,047 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $134,061.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $237,151.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sabre by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,394 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair cut shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

SABR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,029. Sabre has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sabre had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

