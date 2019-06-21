Short Interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Increases By 10.7%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 1,526,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $824.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.07 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $209,795.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Steelcase by 639.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $169,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

