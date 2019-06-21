SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,729,500 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 1,842,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in SINA in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SINA by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 35,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in SINA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SINA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SINA from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of SINA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.69.

Shares of SINA stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $42.13. 21,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,172. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SINA has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.42.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. SINA had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. SINA’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SINA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

