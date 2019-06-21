Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.12. Sintana Energy shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 28,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50.

Sintana Energy Company Profile (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.