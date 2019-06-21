SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Short Interest Update

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,558,100 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 2,422,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 493,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $556,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,661.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 253,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 209,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.91 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

SLG traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.52. 1,015,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.21.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.08 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 15.39%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

