Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) Short Interest Up 20.1% in May

Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,028,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 1,689,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SFS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. 467,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Smart & Final Stores has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $497.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.48 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.47 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final and Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.