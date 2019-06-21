SOCO International (LON:SIA) PT Lowered to GBX 89

SOCO International (LON:SIA) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIA. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of SOCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.97) price target on shares of SOCO International in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of SOCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SOCO International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 111.60 ($1.46).

SIA stock opened at GBX 66.70 ($0.87) on Monday. SOCO International has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.40 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $263.21 million and a PE ratio of 8.23.

In other SOCO International news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £8,673.30 ($11,333.20). Also, insider Mike J. Watts acquired 11,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £8,589 ($11,223.05). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,762.

SOCO International Company Profile

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

