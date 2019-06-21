Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.58

Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $8.60. Software shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STWRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Software presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

