Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 13%

Solstice Gold Corp (CVE:SGC)’s stock price traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 157,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 98,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and a PE ratio of -14.29.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for precious metals, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering 920 square kilometers located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 805 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.